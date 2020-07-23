/
/
sussex county
61 Apartments for rent in Sussex County, DE
117 S WALNUT STREET
117 South Walnut Street, Milford, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
3341 sqft
Come be a part of the beautiful historic district of downtown Milford. This recently renovated 2bedroom 1 bath is a perfect place to start out on life's adventure.
38108 Yacht Basin Rd
38108 Yacht Basin Road, Sussex County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
Bethany beach home - Property Id: 322378 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/38108-yacht-basin-rd-ocean-view-de/322378 Property Id 322378 (RLNE5963445)
35453 Sussex Lane
35453 Sussex Lane, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Waterfront with boat slip Rehoboth Bay - Property Id: 297033 3-bedroom, 2-bath with boat dock just outside back door, Quiet family area with community pool. Not fare from the beach's excitement, walk on the boardwalk or eat out.
20558 Asheville Dr
20558 Asheville Drive, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1531 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - This 2018 end unit townhouse is now available for lease. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a main level which offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.
486 E MARKET STREET
486 East Market Street, Lewes, DE
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2650 sqft
This home is a spacious beach house in the heart of Lewes Delaware. This is year around rental that can be leased for 12 months. This home boast a 5 Bedrooms which has 4 Master Suites, 4.
100 CASCADE LANE
100 Cascade Lane, Sussex County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
So close to the beach, shopping and restaurants, the perfect year round residence. Third floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a wonderful screened in porch and a community swimming pool. Call today to schedule your showing.
34464 SKYLER DRIVE
34464 Skyler Drive, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2080 sqft
Are you are looking for a rental property that is situated near Rehoboth and Lewes and is a prime location for beaches, dining, and tax-free shopping? If so, then look no further than this beautiful ranch home located in The Villages of Herring
20908 BRUNSWICK LANE
20908 Brunswick Lane, Millsboro, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1540 sqft
looking for a Rental in one of the most sought after communities in Sussex County? I have one ready for August 1 Occupancy in Plantation Lakes Golf & Country Club. This home is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 1 car garage.
20546 ASHEVILLE DR
20546 Asheville Drive, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1531 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! This 2018 townhouse is now available for lease. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has a main level which offers a large great room, a formal dining, and open kitchen with island.
1301 CAITLINS WAY
1301 Caitlins Way, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
22 CIRCLE DR W
22 Circle Drive East, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
17380 TARAMINO PLACE
17380 Taramino Place, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
34383 SUMMERLYN DRIVE
34383 Summerlyn Drive, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
5 W 9TH ST
5 W Ninth St, Blades, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
30413 CEDAR NECK ROAD
30413 Cedar Neck Road, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
NO PETS. UNFURNISHED.
32267 PELICAN COURT
32267 Pelican Court, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1108 sqft
Available on 8/1/2020. Millsboro, DE, Long Neck, 3BR, 2.5BA Townhouse, Master bedroom on first floor. Back to open space. 1-car garage, High ceiling in family room. Community pool, walk to shops. 5 Minutes to public landing, 15 minutes to Beach.
29857 PLANTATION DRIVE
29857 Plantation Drive, Millsboro, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1536 sqft
26418 FELLS ST
26418 Fells Street, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental! A beautiful rancher on a spacious piece of land. Spend evenings grilling on the back patio and enjoying the large cleared backyard.
9377 MIDDLEFORD RD
9377 Middleford Road, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3265 WILLOW LANE
3265 Willow Lane, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom house with electric heat and A/C, washer & dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO Pets! Available June 1, 2020! / *Please note: Property Manager will only show rental properties with an approved application.
24262 BLUE CRAB AVENUE
24262 Blue Crab Avenue, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1901 sqft
The Peninsula community has a private golf course, community amenities and a gated entrance. Tenant to pay a transfer fee for club membership, dues if applicable and food minimum.
Delmar
11656 BUCKINGHAM DR
11656 Buckingham Drive, Delmar, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful new construction, 3BR 2BA home located in desirable blue ribbon school district. If your not first your last, schedule your tour today won't last long!
33120 N VILLAGE LOOP #2206
33120 North Village Loop, Sussex County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This is a WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL! For additional information contact Long & Foster Vacation Rentals.
3101 CAITLINS WAY
3101 Caitlins Way, Millsboro, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
Maintenance free! First floor, spacious condo with the perfect outdoor area. You will enjoy the indoor and outdoor space in this condo, perfect for relaxation. The home is partially furnished and in excellent condition.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sussex County area include University of Delaware, Wesley College, Salisbury University, Anne Arundel Community College, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wilmington, Newark, Salisbury, Dover, and Edgewood have apartments for rent.
