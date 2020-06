Amenities

Beautiful, spacious two bedroom apartment located on the first floor and features new flooring throughout, laundry hook-up in the apartment, freshly painted, private deck, large yard, ample parking and in absolute move-in- condition. Immediate occupancy. Min 670 Credit score, min $35,800/yr, income and employment verification required. Two month's security and $35/person to apply. No Pets accepted.