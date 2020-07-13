Avalon Wilton on River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal playground trash valet

Apartments for Rent in Wilton CT: Located in beautiful Fairfield County Connecticut, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road is home to one, two and three bedroom apartments and town homes. These stunning Wilton CT apartments are filled with a range of exciting features and amenities. The community is nestled into a private hilltop on Danbury Road and convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Wilton boasts an award winning public school system and is an excellent community for families. As a bonus, you can easily access the Merritt Parkway, I-95 and Metro North making your daily commute a breeze.