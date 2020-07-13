All apartments in Wilton Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Wilton on River Road

25 River Rd · (702) 830-7281
Location

25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT 06897

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 007-7103 · Avail. Sep 21

$3,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 003-3103 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Unit 003-3107 · Avail. Sep 14

$3,614

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 006-6107 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Wilton on River Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
playground
trash valet
Apartments for Rent in Wilton CT: Located in beautiful Fairfield County Connecticut, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road is home to one, two and three bedroom apartments and town homes. These stunning Wilton CT apartments are filled with a range of exciting features and amenities. The community is nestled into a private hilltop on Danbury Road and convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Wilton boasts an award winning public school system and is an excellent community for families. As a bonus, you can easily access the Merritt Parkway, I-95 and Metro North making your daily commute a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking: $211.57/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have any available units?
Avalon Wilton on River Road has 4 units available starting at $3,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Wilton on River Road have?
Some of Avalon Wilton on River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Wilton on River Road currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Wilton on River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Wilton on River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road offers parking.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road has a pool.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have accessible units?
No, Avalon Wilton on River Road does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Wilton on River Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on River Road has units with air conditioning.
