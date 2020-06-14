Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:39 PM

123 Apartments for rent in West Haven, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
103-105 Daytona Street
103 Daytona St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
With a backyard that's great for entertaining;This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom half- duplex is located in a desired area in West Haven. This updated apartment features hardwood floor throughout. Close to the university of new haven.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
75 Richards street
75 Richards Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Newly renovated, Hardwood floors, beautiful backyard, lots of natural light. Close to I95 and VA. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857809)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1456 Ella T Grasso Blvd Apt 1
1456 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Stunning and newly remodeled 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom multi-family house with a beautiful living room & dining room located on the 1st Floor in an amazing location is available now! This apartment is freshly painted and newly renovated and is perfect

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd
1497 Ella T Grasso Blvd, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** CHARMING 1BR APT BEAVER HILLS! MINUTES TO SCSU/YALE & DOWNTOWN! **3RD FLOOR** **HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED!** Features: *Hardwood Floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Tiled Bathroom *New Appliances **Income 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Westville
1 Unit Available
213 Alden Ave Apt 2D
213 Alden Ave, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
*HEAT IS INCLUDED* *GOOD CREDIT IS REQUIRED 650+ ** Spacious 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This beautiful apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a multifamily home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West River
1 Unit Available
121 Auburn St
121 Auburn Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly Renovated Single Family House 4br 1.5 bath Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** - Newly Renovated - Hardwood Floors - Tiled Kitchen - 1.5 Bath - Fenced Yard - Deck Requirements: Minimum Monthly Income Must = 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dwight
1 Unit Available
189 Sherman Ave 31
189 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newly renovated condo close to downtown - Property Id: 290455 Newly renovated bright and spacious apartment right by downtown New Haven. Off-street residential complex with off-street parking and rear yard access.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Button St # 2
12 Button Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 2br Apartment Fully Renovated! Contact: Levi Mm 646 923 1524 **Virtual Tours Available** Bright with Lots of Sun Hardwood Floors Tiled Kitchen Lots of Closet Space Laundry Connections Requirements: No Prior Evictions No Dogs Firm Good

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dwight
1 Unit Available
195 Sherman Ave
195 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large third floor 2 or 3 bedroom unit Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout Spacious bedrooms with lot of storage Fantastic location Tons of off street parking Heat and hot water included Laundry onsite Virtual tours and face time tours

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
56 Norton St
56 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 & 3br apts New Haven! H/HW INCLUDED! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2 Month Security

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
357 Ellsworth Ave
357 Ellsworth Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location close to everything! Beautiful hardwood flooring 2 Large new bathrooms Stainless steel appliances Plenty of off-street parking Spacious bedrooms washer and dryers provided 2 minutes to SCSU and 8 minutes to UNH Only $500 per

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
34 Hotchkiss St
34 Hotchkiss Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED! Charming and cozy 1BR in the heart of New Haven, ample storage/closet space. Conveniently located near parks, grocery stores, public transportation and other amenities. Includes hardwood floors, nice lighting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dwight
2 Units Available
285 Edgewood Ave
285 Edgewood Avenue, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom apts in a pre-war building, Heat+Hot water included! *Tons of Natural Light *Hardwood floors *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Minutes From Yale/SCSU **Heat and Hot Water Included** Requirements: 2

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
178 Sherman Ave
178 Sherman Avenue, New Haven, CT
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We got fully remodeled 3 Bedrooms Apartment over 1600 sq ft located in the historic multi-family home in Dwight area of New Haven - steps away from Yale University and Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
787 Elm Street
787 Elm Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
3823 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor of Victorian. Living room, dining room. Hard wood floors throughout. Private sun porch. Eat in kitchen with gas range, pantry. Two spacious bedrooms. Full bath. Off street parking and back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
16 Vine Street
16 Vine Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
916 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this recently updated first floor unit, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring through-out the living room and bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West River
1 Unit Available
1634 Chapel Street
1634 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Renovated & Spacious 2 bedroom apartment situated on Upper Chapel| Hardwood Floors | New Kitchen Cabinetry & Stainless Steel Appliances | Tile Flooring in Kitchen & Bath | Tile Backsplash | Large Windows | High Ceilings | On-site parking | Coin Op

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
West River
1 Unit Available
112 Greenwood Street
112 Greenwood Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
BEAUTIFUL over-sized townhouse style unit, completely updated, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath! The main level offers 9 ft ceilings and hardwood flooring and fresh paint through-out! The living-room is a perfect place to entertain and gather with

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hill
1 Unit Available
63 Howard Avenue
63 Howard Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1224 sqft
What a great opportunity to have the best of both worlds - the hustle and bustle of the city and the tranquility of the ocean and suburbs - that City Point has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Haven, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Haven renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

