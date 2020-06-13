61 Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT with balcony
West Hartford: From "Best Cities for the Next Decade" to "Coolest Suburbs" to "Most Educated Towns" to "Great Cities for Raising Families," what list isn't this up and coming town on?
West Hartford is obviously a town worthy of some serious accolades, and they just keep right on coming. Thanks to old favorites like the bustling West Hartford Center to hip new spots like Blue Back Square, historic West Hartford has ceased to be an average suburb and is on its way to becoming a desirable destination for inhabitants and visitors alike. With major hospitals, academic institutions, and plenty of jobs thanks to neighboring Hartfords insurance industry reign, this town of 63,268 is shockingly affordable in addition to also being ranked by CNN Money as the 55th best small city in America, which only goes to show big things come in small packages! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Hartford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.