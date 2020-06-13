61 Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT with balcony

West Hartford: From "Best Cities for the Next Decade" to "Coolest Suburbs" to "Most Educated Towns" to "Great Cities for Raising Families," what list isn't this up and coming town on?

West Hartford is obviously a town worthy of some serious accolades, and they just keep right on coming. Thanks to old favorites like the bustling West Hartford Center to hip new spots like Blue Back Square, historic West Hartford has ceased to be an average suburb and is on its way to becoming a desirable destination for inhabitants and visitors alike. With major hospitals, academic institutions, and plenty of jobs thanks to neighboring Hartfords insurance industry reign, this town of 63,268 is shockingly affordable in addition to also being ranked by CNN Money as the 55th best small city in America, which only goes to show big things come in small packages! See more