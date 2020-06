Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563



Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1. Good credit/background required. Rental application and credit/background check at applicant's cost. No pets. No smoking. Owner pays for cold water. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288563

Property Id 288563



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813780)