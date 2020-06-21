24 N Main Street - 2C

Amenities

Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony. Elevator in building.

New luxury apartments are in walking distance to West Hartford Center. With just 18 units and on-site, assigned garage parking included in your monthly rent, come home to elegance, step out to West Hartford Center.



Building features:

LED, energy efficient lighting

Gas heat

On-demand hot water heaters

Gas stoves

The Porch, A shared space for gathering

Elevator living

Assigned, on-site parking

Bike storage

Smoke-free

Pet-free

Tours are by appointment only. Call us today for a tour: 203-430-1137