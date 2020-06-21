All apartments in West Hartford
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

24 N Main Street - 2C

24 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony. Elevator in building.
New luxury apartments are in walking distance to West Hartford Center. With just 18 units and on-site, assigned garage parking included in your monthly rent, come home to elegance, step out to West Hartford Center.

Building features:
LED, energy efficient lighting
Gas heat
On-demand hot water heaters
Gas stoves
The Porch, A shared space for gathering
Elevator living
Assigned, on-site parking
Bike storage
Smoke-free
Pet-free
Tours are by appointment only. Call us today for a tour: 203-430-1137

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have any available units?
24 N Main Street - 2C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hartford, CT.
What amenities does 24 N Main Street - 2C have?
Some of 24 N Main Street - 2C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 N Main Street - 2C currently offering any rent specials?
24 N Main Street - 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 N Main Street - 2C pet-friendly?
No, 24 N Main Street - 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C offer parking?
Yes, 24 N Main Street - 2C does offer parking.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 N Main Street - 2C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have a pool?
No, 24 N Main Street - 2C does not have a pool.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have accessible units?
No, 24 N Main Street - 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 N Main Street - 2C has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 N Main Street - 2C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 N Main Street - 2C has units with air conditioning.
