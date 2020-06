Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal location close to major highways and central in the state. This townhouse condo has it all, from granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, walk down deck, and high end washer and dryer. Carpet in bedrooms with hardwood through-out. Good credit score required along with first month, last month, and security deposit up front.