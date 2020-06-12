/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 21
North End
1 Unit Available
260 Edgemoor Road
260 Edgemoor Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1510 sqft
Just remodeled, nice North End Townhouse 2 bdrms 1 1/2 bath Partially finished basement, Resevred parking. In ground pool to enjoy summer days. This is a place to be. Call now it won't last. No pets and No smoking.
1 of 17
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Greenhouse Road
50 Greenhouse Road, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1297 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN NORTH END CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH SLIDERS TO THE DECK. TWO LARGE BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.
1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.
North End
1 Unit Available
89 Ameridge Drive
89 Ameridge Drive, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1180 sqft
Lovely second floor unit. All large rooms. Beautiful flooring. Master bedroom with .5 bath and walk in closet. Rent includes heat and hot water. Great north end location on quiet street.
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.
1 Unit Available
302 Soundview Avenue
302 Soundview Ave, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Entry Hallway and grand Staircase leads you up to your newly renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in a Stone Mansion atop Tunxis Hill! This Unit has water views from the Living room Picture window.
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
42 Ferris Street
42 Ferris Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1310 sqft
Terrific location. Light, bright and spacious on cul- de- sac with views of Black Rock Harbor. Welcoming front porch. Open layout first floor with Kitchen and Family Room. Half Bath with Laundry hook up.
1 Unit Available
4 Patterson Avenue
4 Patterson Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1216 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back.
5 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
5 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1216 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Post Road North
19 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Southport
1 Unit Available
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.
1 Unit Available
301 Post Road East
301 Post Road East, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1145 sqft
Steps from picturesque Winslow park and less than 100 yards from the adjacent Playhouse Mall is this remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo. Cathedral ceiling and skylight provide a feeling of open space and light.
