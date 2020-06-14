/
1 bedroom apartments
47 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trumbull, CT
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Trumbull
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North End
1 Unit Available
2955 Madison Avenue
2955 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
740 sqft
Settle right into this IMMACULATE and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom unit in North Bridgeport.
Results within 5 miles of Trumbull
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,826
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
430 Wells St
430 Wells Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1 BR HIGH CEILING Heat and Hot water included - Property Id: 194026 Beautiful 1 BR Heat and Hot water included in the rent!!! Near St Francis Hospital!! If u r looking for a quiet place to live, then this is for U!! with Heat and hot water
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Black Rock
2 Units Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North End
1 Unit Available
185 Bretton Street
185 Bretton Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
626 sqft
North End Condo very ample, Freshly painted w/hardwood floors and tiled kitchen and bathroom. Very nice size bdrms with plenty of closet space. Intercome. Reserve parking w/ gate for more privacy. DEFINITELY NO PETS AND NO SMOKING
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
685 Success Avenue
685 Success Avenue, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
841 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM!! UNIT IS ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF A 30-UNIT COMPLEX (ELEVATOR ACCESSIBLE).
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
63 Jane Street
63 Jane Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice second floor one bedroom with walk up attic for plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, on street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
70 Crane Street
70 Crane Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
360 sqft
Charming one bedroom bungalow style home. The living room could be a 2nd bedroom. Recently updated; shows well. Large eat-in-kitchen with upgraded appliances. Washer and Dryer in unit for tenant use. Gas Heat. Central Air.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North End
1 Unit Available
527 Glendale Avenue
527 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
937 sqft
Ideal North end location move in condition heat & hot water included ,Pool & pool house 2nd floor unit.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
The Siena Building
2340 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright Street
80 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1040 sqft
NICE!!! Highly sought-after corner unit on main-floor with loads of natural light...this spacious one-bedroom ranch-style condo on a quiet street near the Fairfield line has been freshly painted...
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North End
1 Unit Available
22 Riverview Drive
22 Riverview Drive, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
907 sqft
private prime north end location, end of cul de sac. desirable 1st floor end unit. spacious bright rooms. living rm w/sliders to deck. walk in closet, assigned parking in front of unit. pool & pool house, washer & dryer storage for unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
575 Ellsworth Street - 307
575 Ellsworth Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
RockRidge Place. Completely and newly renovated luxury apartment with hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher and microwave). New bathroom and lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West End - West Side
1 Unit Available
898 Norman St
898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED** Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
54 Greenview Ln
54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192 203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
401 Main Street
401 Main Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2nd flr. 3 room apt. heat, hot water and electric included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Bridgeport Avenue
314 Bridgeport Ave, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters.
