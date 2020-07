Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 9 room Cape on a quiet cul-de-sac 8 minutes to UConn and ECSU. Large deck to enjoy peaceful woods. Huge kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Four bathrooms. Plenty of room for family and entertaining. Huge 26 X 38 private deck off the kitchen. Additional kitchen space in lower level, but this is not a two family. Really Great house near UConn. 3 part credit, background and past landlord check application required of each adult tenant.

Month and a half security. Occupancy depends on present tenants' closing. Anticipate about mid August. If closing is delayed possible rental occupancy may be end of August. Zoning allows NO MORE THAN 3 UNRELATED OCCUPANTS (NO EXCEPTIONS). Please call to discuss your situation before requesting a tour, we are trying to minimize disturbing present tenants. APPLICATIONS ARE ONLINE ONLY and are $45/ tenant applicant and co-signer/guarantor. Thanks for your understanding.