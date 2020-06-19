All apartments in Stratford
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

12 Parkway Drive

12 Parkway Dr · (203) 273-3616
Location

12 Parkway Dr, Stratford, CT 06614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NEWLY RENOVATED 3/4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom large DUPLEX apartment in desirable Paradise Green neighborhood, steps from shops and restaurants! Beautiful wide staircase takes you to the second floor, complete with stained wood floors, private enclosed all-season sunroom front balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, very large living room with beautiful brick (non-working) fireplace, separate formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry with BRAND NEW washer and dryer (8 year warranty), full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Front den as possible 4th bedroom/office. Walk upstairs to additional bedroom and separate living space/playroom, and full bathroom. Beautiful property, off-street parking for 3 cars.

Contact to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Parkway Drive have any available units?
12 Parkway Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Parkway Drive have?
Some of 12 Parkway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Parkway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Parkway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Parkway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Parkway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stratford.
Does 12 Parkway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Parkway Drive does offer parking.
Does 12 Parkway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Parkway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Parkway Drive have a pool?
No, 12 Parkway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12 Parkway Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Parkway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Parkway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Parkway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Parkway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Parkway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
