12 Parkway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NEWLY RENOVATED 3/4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom large DUPLEX apartment in desirable Paradise Green neighborhood, steps from shops and restaurants! Beautiful wide staircase takes you to the second floor, complete with stained wood floors, private enclosed all-season sunroom front balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, very large living room with beautiful brick (non-working) fireplace, separate formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry with BRAND NEW washer and dryer (8 year warranty), full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. Front den as possible 4th bedroom/office. Walk upstairs to additional bedroom and separate living space/playroom, and full bathroom. Beautiful property, off-street parking for 3 cars.



Contact to schedule a tour.