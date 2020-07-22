Apartment List
87 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT with washer-dryers

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
450 Center Street
450 Center Street, Southport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2925 sqft
Rare opportunity to own a fantastic condo in Southport, just a short 1-minute walk to the Southport train station - a commuter's dream! Easy stroll to the beach, town, restaurants, and parks.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
63 Bulkley Avenue North
63 Bulkley Avenue North, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3306 sqft
Beat the Heat in Westport! This fantastic expanded ranch is the perfect get-away. 4 XLarge rooms, 3 full bathrooms, a wonderful dining room, and a sun-filled sitting room (with a/c!).

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,600
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Condo in Mosswood. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, antique floors and custom kitchen which includes an office nook. Fisher Paykal fisher washer and fridge. Lacquered barn-style doors. Gas range. First floor unit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
676 Courtland Ave. 2nd Floor
676 Courtland Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2 Bedroom in Black Rock - Property Id: 323129 Beautiful apartment in Black Rock, Bridgeport , CT. 2nd floor, new kitchen floor, nice safe neighborhood located near train, bus and I-95. Walk to the many restaurants, bars and St. Marys .

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
3250 Fairfield Ave
3250 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1322 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this spacious two bedroom 1st floor unit with two full bathroom in the highly sought after Village at Black Rock condominiums. The Master bedroom has a private full bath along with walk out access to the rear porch.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Church Lane
5 Church Ln, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
1686 sqft
~HIGH END LIVING~ "The Jesup" Townhouse is located in the "Golden Triangle" of downtown Westport. Bedford Square is a unique multi-purpose destination that includes premier residences, beautiful public areas, high-end retail and dining.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Harborview Road
17 Harborview Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3624 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. Brand new outdoor Hot Tub just installed! Available August.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
51 Spicer Road
51 Spicer Road, Westport, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1000 sqft
ENJOY QUIET AND RELAXING SURROUNDINGS IN WESTPORT. This furnished one bedroom apartment is ready for you to move in.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Whitney Street Extension
7 Whitney Street Ext, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1100 sqft
Central Westport 3BR, 2Bath Townhouse. Bright and sunny 1100 sq ft with fresh paint and new hardwood floors. Spacious and clean with generous closets. Front loading Washer & Dryer. Master bedroom has high ceiling and en suite bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Stratfield Village
95 Nichols Avenue
95 Nichols Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Wonderful Updated Fairfield Single Family Colonial. Home features updated Kitchen with New Range, New Dishwasher, & Granite Counter Top. Open floor plan to Dinning room & living room. Updated half bath located on main level.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Maplewood Avenue
12 Maplewood Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1777 sqft
Adorable three bed / two bath Cape in great walk to town neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen with gas stove and stainless fridge/freezer opens to Dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Richmondville Avenue
36 Richmondville Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1687 sqft
Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. new windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, washer and dryer . close to Merritt and shops and restaurants.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Beagling Hill Circle
100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
6805 sqft
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
47 Drumlin Road
47 Drumlin Road, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1072 sqft
Just an easy bike ride from Westport's Compo Beach neighborhood sits this perfect, stylish summer retreat on a private road close to all. Think Malibu ranch and you've got the sophisticated vibe of this updated and comfortable home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
12 Roosevelt Road
12 Roosevelt Road, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1324 sqft
In time for summer fun! Enjoy every season at Compo Beach! Only steps to the beach from this charming colonial! Relax in the living room with brick fireplace and water view.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2087 Fairfield Beach Road
2087 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3000 sqft
"Seaesta" A fabulous water front luxury home with stunning views across Long Island Sound offers you the perfect rental at the waters edge.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2101 Fairfield Beach Road
2101 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3000 sqft
Live the dream! Stunning Long Island Sound direct waterfront NEW construction on a prime stretch of Fairfield Beach Road with jaw-dropping 180-degree views from every room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Southport, CT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Southport offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Southport. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Southport can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

