apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:05 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Northport, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Townhouse, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Northport
44 Doris Ave
44 Doris Avenue, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This super charming vintage home offers the best of Northport Village living. Located in the "Farm" area, the home is nestled on a quiet tree-lined street on .73 flat stunning acres offering privacy and tranquility.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath
Results within 1 mile of Northport
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,855
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
257 Park Avenue
257 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FANTASTIC Village Location! Three Story Vintage Colonial With 4 + Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths, Filled With Character & Charm, Set On Enchanting Manicured Property With Brick Patio & Heated Greenhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
245 Main Street
245 Main Street, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
Opportunity to live in the Heart of downtown Huntington. Luxury Living offered with Soaring Ceilings, Hi-Hat lighting, hardwood floors and ample natural light: great views of Main Street from Living Room windows.Large bedroom, with walk-in closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
29 N Woodhull Rd
29 North Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
MINT condition fresh painted 4 bed room house. owner lives at back apartment. shares untility 20/80. see pictures for interior condition
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
1 of 1
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
East Northport
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
