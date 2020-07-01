All apartments in Southport
Find more places like
26 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southport, CT
/
26 Main Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

26 Main Street

26 Main Street · (203) 610-0647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Main Street, Southport, CT 06890
Southport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1387 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and Pantry, Office, and Laundry with side by side Washer and Dryer. Just steps to Village shopping and dining, Southport Harbor, Pequot Library, and Metro North Train Service to New York City. THREE TO FIVE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Rent includes Heat, Water, Trash and Snow Removal, and Lawn Care. Unfurnished @ $2600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26 Main Street have any available units?
26 Main Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Main Street have?
Some of 26 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southport.
Does 26 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Main Street offers parking.
Does 26 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Main Street have a pool?
No, 26 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYWestport, CTBridgeport, CTDarien, CTRidgefield, CTNorthport, NYHuntington, NYSt. James, NYPort Jefferson, NYAnsonia, CTPort Jefferson Station, NYOld Greenwich, CTHuntington Station, NYCentereach, NYHauppauge, NYMount Sinai, NYNesconset, NYCos Cob, CTSelden, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of BridgeportUniversity of New HavenNorwalk Community CollegeYale University