26 Main Street.

CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and Pantry, Office, and Laundry with side by side Washer and Dryer. Just steps to Village shopping and dining, Southport Harbor, Pequot Library, and Metro North Train Service to New York City. THREE TO FIVE YEAR LEASE REQUIRED. Rent includes Heat, Water, Trash and Snow Removal, and Lawn Care. Unfurnished @ $2600 per month.