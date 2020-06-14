Apartment List
/
CT
/
simsbury center
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Simsbury Center, CT with garage

Simsbury Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
3 Units Available
Highcroft
1100 Highcroft Pl, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1324 sqft
A residential neighborhood with a sustainable design. The community offers a modern fitness center, a large pool area with cabanas, and a bocce court. Each apartment includes modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Simsbury Center Historic District
5 Units Available
Mill Commons
1 Millers Way, Simsbury Center, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1391 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Concierge available. Community highlights include a conference room, dog park and gym. Close to Simsbury Public Library. Easy access to US Route 202.
Results within 5 miles of Simsbury Center

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
150 Reverknolls
150 Reverknolls, Hartford County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$16,600
4615 sqft
Short term 3 month summer rental.....Beautiful Farmington Valley newer construction home with inground pool and outdoor jacuzzi. All inclusive summer get away!!

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Victoria Lane
10 Victoria Lane, West Simsbury, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2301 sqft
This beautiful home is located in West Simsbury. Don't miss this spacious and updated rental with 4 BR, 2.1 baths and attached 2 car garage on large lot with barn and gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Simsbury Center
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
27 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at The Arbors, we are nestled in a unique, serene wooded setting that separates us from all the rest! Our sunny 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes feature open floor plans with cook friendly kitchens, large bathrooms, full size washers and
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
75 Barbourtown Rd
75 Barbourtown Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3048 sqft
Spacious Cape in Canton - Room for everything and everyone in this 3000+ sqft Cape. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room, dining room and family room or library. Freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
24 N Main Street - 2C
24 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Second Floor, One bedroom, one bath apartment available on 7/14/20. Rent includes water usage, Landscaping, snow/trash removal and one outdoor assigned parking space. Washer/Dryer, lots of natural light and private outdoor balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Proctor Drive
20 Proctor Drive, West Hartford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1702 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom spilt level home with a living room, dining room and family room, possibility of making it a 4 bedroom in the family room. Additional space in the lower level basement. Hardwood floors through out the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8 Essex Court
8 Essex Court, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3820 sqft
You will love this home with character and charm located in Devonwood. Walk into your lovely foyer with cathedral ceilings and lots of natural light is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1024 Poquonock Avenue
1024 Poquonock Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1251 sqft
Beautiful Split Level home located on Poquonock Ave in Windsor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, large family room, a cozy deck off the master bedroom overlooking large backyard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1449 Boulevard
1449 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
Freshly painted. It must see. Great location. Just waiting for the right tenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
18 Dale Avenue - 16
18 Dale Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
New double pane energy efficient windows; Gas heat and hot water; Garage and off street parking; Full size appliances; Large closets; Thru wall energy efficient A/C unit; Basement storage and laundry room; Hardwood floors throughout with linoleum in
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Simsbury Center, CT

Simsbury Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Simsbury Center 1 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 BedroomsSimsbury Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimsbury Center Apartments with Balcony
Simsbury Center Apartments with GarageSimsbury Center Apartments with GymSimsbury Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSimsbury Center Apartments with Parking
Simsbury Center Apartments with PoolSimsbury Center Apartments with Washer-DryerSimsbury Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsSimsbury Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA
Collinsville, CTLongmeadow, MABethel, CTWallingford Center, CTHazardville, CTEssex Village, CTTorrington, CTGuilford Center, CTMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTBranford Center, CTBristol, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven