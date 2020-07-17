All apartments in Rockville
67 High street

67 High Street · (203) 889-8407
Location

67 High Street, Rockville, CT 06066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
High Street Rental - Property Id: 307621

This 5 Bedroom 2 Baths 1,770sqft home will be great for a family who is looking to get a NEW HEAD START IN LIFE! You have a new kitchen, living room, bathrooms, and decks. Also, we are accepting Section 8 Vouchers. We are offering our credit repair services to help you increase your credit score when you pay your rent on time. Contact us to schedule a time to show what your new home will look like! Owner will pay for the up keeps of the ground maintenance including lawn care and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/67-high-street-vernon-ct/307621
Property Id 307621

(RLNE5958072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

