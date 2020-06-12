/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, CT
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
8 Edelweiss Lane
8 Edelweiss Ln, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1494 sqft
Rare, nearly 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom upper unit in one of the best locations in the entire complex. Open and wooded views from many interior windows.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Ridgefield
Central Norwalk
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1557 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,806
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
1906 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2151 sqft
BETHEL MEADOWS. Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to deck. Lease includes Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Ctr. & Hiking Trails. Close to route 7, I84, shopping & train.
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.
Springhill
21 Leuvine Street
21 Leuvine Street, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
A very bright and newly updated 1st floor house for rent (Unit B). This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom (all located on the 1st floor) and 3/4 bathroom "stand up shower"(main floor) with gorgeous wood flooring throughout the house.
53 Friendly Road
53 Friendly Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
Move in Ready !!! Also For Sale.
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
