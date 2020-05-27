19 Prospect Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room tennis court

Perfection awaits. Move right into this perfect rental, just steps from all Ridgefield has to offer, park, tennis, Ridgefield Playhouse, Prospector Theater, shopping, restaurants, library, museums! Totally updated with gleaming hardwood and crown moldings. Large living room with fireplace, dining room, and updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Great layout includes two full suites upstairs with remodeled baths and ample closets, plus bonus den or family room on lower level with more closets/storage. Washer/dryer; one car garage; pets considered; available long term (investor owner); totally move in ready! (Note - exterior garage access; door to left as you walk to front door)