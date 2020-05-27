All apartments in Ridgefield
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:17 PM

19 Prospect Ridge

19 Prospect Ridge · (203) 733-7053
Location

19 Prospect Ridge, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Perfection awaits. Move right into this perfect rental, just steps from all Ridgefield has to offer, park, tennis, Ridgefield Playhouse, Prospector Theater, shopping, restaurants, library, museums! Totally updated with gleaming hardwood and crown moldings. Large living room with fireplace, dining room, and updated kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Great layout includes two full suites upstairs with remodeled baths and ample closets, plus bonus den or family room on lower level with more closets/storage. Washer/dryer; one car garage; pets considered; available long term (investor owner); totally move in ready! (Note - exterior garage access; door to left as you walk to front door)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Prospect Ridge have any available units?
19 Prospect Ridge has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Prospect Ridge have?
Some of 19 Prospect Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Prospect Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
19 Prospect Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Prospect Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Prospect Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 19 Prospect Ridge does offer parking.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Prospect Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge have a pool?
No, 19 Prospect Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge have accessible units?
No, 19 Prospect Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Prospect Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Prospect Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Prospect Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
