All apartments in Ridgefield
Find more places like 127 Olcott Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgefield, CT
/
127 Olcott Way
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:51 PM

127 Olcott Way

127 Olcott Way · (914) 523-9732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgefield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility. In addition to the central air throughout the unit, the bedroom and living room both come equipped with ceiling fans as well. The modern kitchen boasts a plethora of stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops throughout. As if there wasn't enough to enjoy within the unit, this complex offers an in-ground swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, club house, exercise room, and playground! The only regret you'll have is not moving in sooner! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Olcott Way have any available units?
127 Olcott Way has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Olcott Way have?
Some of 127 Olcott Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Olcott Way currently offering any rent specials?
127 Olcott Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Olcott Way pet-friendly?
No, 127 Olcott Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgefield.
Does 127 Olcott Way offer parking?
No, 127 Olcott Way does not offer parking.
Does 127 Olcott Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Olcott Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Olcott Way have a pool?
Yes, 127 Olcott Way has a pool.
Does 127 Olcott Way have accessible units?
No, 127 Olcott Way does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Olcott Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Olcott Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Olcott Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Olcott Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 127 Olcott Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms
Ridgefield Apartments with BalconyRidgefield Apartments with Parking
Ridgefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NY
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYBeacon, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTBethel, CTNorthport, NYHicksville, NY
Cos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona CollegeManhattan College
College of Mount Saint Vincent
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity