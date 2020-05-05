127 Olcott Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility. In addition to the central air throughout the unit, the bedroom and living room both come equipped with ceiling fans as well. The modern kitchen boasts a plethora of stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops throughout. As if there wasn't enough to enjoy within the unit, this complex offers an in-ground swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, club house, exercise room, and playground! The only regret you'll have is not moving in sooner! Call today!