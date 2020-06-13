Apartment List
175 Apartments for rent in Pemberwick, CT with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Pemberwick
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1987 sqft
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
5 Glen Street
5 Glen Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2004 sqft
Stunning fully renovated 2-3 bedroom townhouse in Harbor View Park community. Open concept dining room and living room with gleaming hardwood floors, marble fireplace, and private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Pemberwick

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3739 sqft
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,800
3400 sqft
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7 Ironwood Lane
7 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3007 sqft
Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
690 Ridgeway
690 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3222 sqft
4 bedroom, 5 bathrooms Custom home in prestigious Ridgeway area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
186 Milbank Avenue
186 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in town! Just a few minutes walk to Greenwich Ave shops and restaurants! Exceptional 4 bedroom townhouse with 10 ft ceilings, beautiful custom details, living rm with fireplace, formal dining rm, beautifully paneled

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pemberwick, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pemberwick renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

