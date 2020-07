Amenities

Very quiet and bright top floor unit at rear of building, beautifully updated in 2019. 2 large bedrooms with double closets; spacious living room and entry foyer. Kitchen with new white cabinets and stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. Bath with tub/shower, new vanity and lighting. Wood floors, air conditioned, Ample guest parking; close to beaches, parks, schools and commuting. $275 move in and move out fee.