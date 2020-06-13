685 Main St 2

Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR Studio, first level, off-street parking - Property Id: 152234



Convenient 1 BR studio located on Main St in Oakville. Off-street parking. Call Tony at 203-525-4932 to set up an appointment. Credit and background check required. One-year lease required.

First-month rent due upon signing along with two-month security deposit. Available 8/1/20.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152234

Property Id 152234



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847807)