685 Main St 2
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

685 Main St 2

685 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

685 Main Street, Oakville, CT 06779

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1 BR Studio, first level, off-street parking - Property Id: 152234

Convenient 1 BR studio located on Main St in Oakville. Off-street parking. Call Tony at 203-525-4932 to set up an appointment. Credit and background check required. One-year lease required.
First-month rent due upon signing along with two-month security deposit. Available 8/1/20.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152234
Property Id 152234

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

