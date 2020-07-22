72 Apartments for rent in North Haven, CT with washer-dryers

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
3 Units Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1341 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Montowese Avenue
94 Montowese Avenue, North Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
884 sqft
Remarkable redone Classic Cape Home on well kept grounds featuring high-end renovations in North Haven! This home features, 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen equip
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
10 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
937 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Patterson Rd
21 Patterson Road, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Great single family house only 1 mile away from Quinnipiac University! Four large bedrooms Hardwood flooring throughout Large yard and plenty of parking. Central A/C Water and sewer included! Perfect for the upcoming school year.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
75 Redwood Drive
75 Redwood Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
1230 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in East Haven. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
91 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,547
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,126
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,088
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
25 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,548
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,872
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
69 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,314
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
13 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
13 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,075
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
20 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Last updated June 23 at 05:21 PM
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Last updated May 29 at 09:22 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Last updated May 29 at 09:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Last updated May 29 at 09:15 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
950 Elm St
950 Elm St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RLNE5975416

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Annex
100 Judith Terrace 1
100 Judith Ter, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
A new, two bedroom and one and a half bathroom apartment on the first floor. It has alarm system, washer and dryer, ice-making, two-door refrigerator, dishwasher, new cabinets, walk-in closets, and more.

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
550 Whitney Ave 4
550 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
475 sqft
This apartment is a brand new remodel in the penthouse of a great building on quiet Whitney Ave close to all the great local markets and shops
City Guide for North Haven, CT

"I've been to a number of places and seen for myself the caliber of people who are in the Navy today -- in all the services for that matter. This is an altogether different bunch. These people of today are really bright, young, good people." (- Ernest Borgnine)

Ernest Borgnine, the famed film and television actor whose career spanned six decades, was raised in North Haven, Connecticut when his parents emigrated to the United States from Italy in 1923. For generations, this area has been a safe haven for many families and entrepreneurs that have braved crossing the Atlantic in search of a better life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in North Haven, CT

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Haven offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in North Haven. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in North Haven can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

