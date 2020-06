Amenities

Welcome to this bright and spacious home on a quiet street of Newington! Landlord is renting out main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Stunning hardwood throughout with modern kitchen and additional sunroom to enjoy all the seasons. 1 space in the garage will be provided along with laundry hookups in the garage. Tenants must bring their own washer and dryer units. Great location about a mile from downtown Newington and Mill Pond Park! Schedule your showing today and make this home yours! No pets or smoking allowed, credit scores of 600 minimum please.