south new london
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
44 Apartments for rent in South New London, New London, CT
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Gull Harbor
83 Mansfield Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
Enjoy a modern community with upgraded appliances and a patio or a balcony in each unit. On-site grill area and ample parking. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Within a short drive of parks.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital. Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Ocean Ave Unit F1
611 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2200 sqft
Spacious Condo in New London - 2200 sqft of living space in this 3 br, 2.5 bath condo plus add'l 700+sqft of finished space in lower level. Fully applianced kitchen, deck, attached garage with storage, electric heat, wood laminate and carpet floors.
Results within 1 mile of South New London
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
172 Willetts Avenue
172 Willetts Avenue, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2765 sqft
FOUR BEDROOMS!! 2nd and 3rd floor. Large apartment for you to spread out with two separate living spaces. Nicely kept building on a great block. Walk to EB. Close to restaurants. Easy drive to Pfizer, EB Shipyard, casino's.
Results within 5 miles of South New London
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
49 Blackhall Street
49 Blackhall Street, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, recently renovated apartment within walking distance to bustling downtown New London! Stainless steel appliances and large bedroom. One month security required, tenant pays utilities, sorry no pets or smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
46 Hynes Avenue
46 Hynes Avenue, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Beautifully refreshed, fully furnished one-bedroom in the heart of Groton! Tastefully decorated and maintained, this unit is available with flexible rental terms: one month or up to a year.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy. This 1st floor ,1 floor unit has beautiful views of the Thames and features large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED!!! Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
52 Huntington Street
52 Huntington Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
**Heat & Hot Water Included** newly renovated apartment located in the heart of downtown. Walking distance to countless restaurants, shopping and many other amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
87 Lorraine Road
87 Lorraine Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
888 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home in a quaint neighborhood. Very well maintained. Fenced back yard with a shed. Small attached garage, good for storage. Applianced eat in kitchen. Family room has access to the back yard. No basement.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
384 Poquonnock Road
384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
45 Morse Ave
45 Morse Avenue, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Duplex in Groton - 3 bedroom Duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and bath...hardwood floors, off street parking, oil heat. Close to Electric Boat, Pfizer's, all major highways and Groton attractions. $1395.00/month (RLNE4757776)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
