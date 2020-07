Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance alarm system carport playground

Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home. A commuters dream, enjoy living only minutes away from the Sleeping Giant State Park, Quinnipiac University, and the prestigious Yale University in New Haven, to name a few. Call us today. We'd love to help you find your new home!