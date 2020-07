Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully Permitted Student friendly rental featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Freshly painted with a large fully applianced kitchen, huge living room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and skylights. Private back yard and plenty of off street parking. Convent drop zone/ Laundry room on the main level. Easy access to Quinnipiac University, Yale, and Southern. All tenants are required to supply a current credit report and application.