3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area. Modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Carpeted floors throughout. Large windows with energy-efficient shades offer plenty of natural light. Private balcony perfect for relaxing outside. Washer and dryer in unit.
Easy access to I-91 and Rt. 15. 15 minutes from New Haven. QU students welcome. The rental rate for 3 students is $2100. Rate increases if 1 additional student is added.
No Smoking. Tenant responsible for gas heat, hot water and electricity. Owner pays for sewer, water, and trash.
Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.
Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company
-Parking: Off street.
-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Gas paid by tenant.
-Pets: Per owner discretion. 1 max. Fee applies. No aggressive breed dogs or mixes.
-Washer/Dryer: Included in unit.
(RLNE5612397)