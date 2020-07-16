All apartments in New Haven County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703

3228 Whitney Ave · (860) 387-7191
Location

3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT 06518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area. Modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Carpeted floors throughout. Large windows with energy-efficient shades offer plenty of natural light. Private balcony perfect for relaxing outside. Washer and dryer in unit.

Easy access to I-91 and Rt. 15. 15 minutes from New Haven. QU students welcome. The rental rate for 3 students is $2100. Rate increases if 1 additional student is added.

No Smoking. Tenant responsible for gas heat, hot water and electricity. Owner pays for sewer, water, and trash.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company

-Parking: Off street.
-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Gas paid by tenant.
-Pets: Per owner discretion. 1 max. Fee applies. No aggressive breed dogs or mixes.
-Washer/Dryer: Included in unit.

(RLNE5612397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have any available units?
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have?
Some of 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 is pet friendly.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 offers parking.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have a pool?
No, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have accessible units?
No, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703 does not have units with air conditioning.
