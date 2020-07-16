3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area. Modern kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.



Carpeted floors throughout. Large windows with energy-efficient shades offer plenty of natural light. Private balcony perfect for relaxing outside. Washer and dryer in unit.



Easy access to I-91 and Rt. 15. 15 minutes from New Haven. QU students welcome. The rental rate for 3 students is $2100. Rate increases if 1 additional student is added.



No Smoking. Tenant responsible for gas heat, hot water and electricity. Owner pays for sewer, water, and trash.



Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a minimum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.



Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.

Broker: Robert C. White & Company



-Parking: Off street.

-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.

-Hot Water: Gas paid by tenant.

-Pets: Per owner discretion. 1 max. Fee applies. No aggressive breed dogs or mixes.

-Washer/Dryer: Included in unit.



(RLNE5612397)