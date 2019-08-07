71 Vine Street - 7

Amenities

ROOM for rent.



Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!!



Perfect for CCSU College students



Shared bathroom and kitchen.

Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.



Room in shared large apartment for $520 - all included: Heat, Gas, electric, High Speed Internet Access, hand-soap, dish-soap, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning of shared areas at least twice per month.



Requirements: If Student, we need parents to co-sign. We do background checks for Credit, criminal and eviction. We require a minimum income of $2,000.



Looking for someone responsible that want to share an apartment.



Location: Across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain, Tennis courts beautiful park to enjoy.

Rooms: Big bedrooms furnished.

All utilities included, landlord paid on-site property management.

Close to CCSU, Hospital, highways, shopping, gas, etc.

Off-Street parking.

New Floor in room

No Pets allowed

No alcohol, no parties, no smoking, no drugs.

Co-signer required (college student parents)

6 MONTH - ONE YEAR LEASES available

One Month Deposit

Off-street parking



Please contact Ivan, text to: (203) 442-4670



We are responsible owners looking for the right students that are serious and want to enjoy of a great house in a great location.



Thank you

