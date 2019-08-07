All apartments in New Britain
71 Vine Street - 7
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:18 PM

71 Vine Street - 7

71 Vine St · (203) 442-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Vine St, New Britain, CT 06052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$520

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 160 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
ROOM for rent.

Offering large furnished rooms across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain!!!

Perfect for CCSU College students

Shared bathroom and kitchen.
Close to bus transportation, highways and the Museum of American history.

Room in shared large apartment for $520 - all included: Heat, Gas, electric, High Speed Internet Access, hand-soap, dish-soap, paper towels, toilet paper and cleaning of shared areas at least twice per month.

Requirements: If Student, we need parents to co-sign. We do background checks for Credit, criminal and eviction. We require a minimum income of $2,000.

Looking for someone responsible that want to share an apartment.

Location: Across Walnut Hill Park - New Britain, Tennis courts beautiful park to enjoy.
Rooms: Big bedrooms furnished.
All utilities included, landlord paid on-site property management.
Close to CCSU, Hospital, highways, shopping, gas, etc.
Off-Street parking.
New Floor in room
No Pets allowed
No alcohol, no parties, no smoking, no drugs.
Co-signer required (college student parents)
6 MONTH - ONE YEAR LEASES available
One Month Deposit
Off-street parking

Please contact Ivan, text to: (203) 442-4670

We are responsible owners looking for the right students that are serious and want to enjoy of a great house in a great location.

Thank you
**********************
Housing
**********************
Beautiful Colonial house in New Britain's best area. Great ROOMS located next Walnut Hill Park and by the the Museum of American Arts. Modern rooms with local property management. All utilities included: Gas, electricity, wifi, water. Private parking.
Furnished and Unfurnished rooms. We are looking for serious tenants that want to live in a calm and great environment. We have rooms still available. Please text or call Ivan at (203) 442-4670.
Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

