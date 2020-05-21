All apartments in New Britain
New Britain, CT
43 Sterling St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

43 Sterling St

43 Sterling St · (860) 840-9637
Location

43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
dogs allowed
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367

Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood in west end of New Britain, close to on/off ramps for I-84. Minutes away from Westfarms Mall, UCONN Hospital and CCSU. Refrigerator, oven, microwave included. Washer and dryer also included, located in basement. Digital (keyless) locks on all doors. Large private storage area in basement. Off street parking. Water included. Tenant responsible for natural gas and electricity. 1 small animal potentially allowed upon review. Great landlord and great neighbors. 1.5 months security deposit required.
Property Id 297367

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Sterling St have any available units?
43 Sterling St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Sterling St have?
Some of 43 Sterling St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Sterling St currently offering any rent specials?
43 Sterling St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Sterling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Sterling St is pet friendly.
Does 43 Sterling St offer parking?
Yes, 43 Sterling St does offer parking.
Does 43 Sterling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Sterling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Sterling St have a pool?
No, 43 Sterling St does not have a pool.
Does 43 Sterling St have accessible units?
No, 43 Sterling St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Sterling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Sterling St does not have units with dishwashers.
