43 Sterling St

Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent. Located in quiet neighborhood in west end of New Britain, close to on/off ramps for I-84. Minutes away from Westfarms Mall, UCONN Hospital and CCSU. Refrigerator, oven, microwave included. Washer and dryer also included, located in basement. Digital (keyless) locks on all doors. Large private storage area in basement. Off street parking. Water included. Tenant responsible for natural gas and electricity. 1 small animal potentially allowed upon review. Great landlord and great neighbors. 1.5 months security deposit required.

