Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

310 Slater Road

310 Slater Road · (860) 620-3960
Location

310 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool table
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
internet access
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement. Unit includes private access to washer and dryer located in the basement, as well as driveway parking for 2 vehicles and a large yard for any pet owners. Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $750 security deposit plus first and last month rent required. Electricity, gas, and cable/internet costs are not included. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Slater Road have any available units?
310 Slater Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Slater Road have?
Some of 310 Slater Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Slater Road currently offering any rent specials?
310 Slater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Slater Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Slater Road is pet friendly.
Does 310 Slater Road offer parking?
Yes, 310 Slater Road offers parking.
Does 310 Slater Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Slater Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Slater Road have a pool?
No, 310 Slater Road does not have a pool.
Does 310 Slater Road have accessible units?
No, 310 Slater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Slater Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Slater Road does not have units with dishwashers.
