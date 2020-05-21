310 Slater Road

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment in New Britain, conveniently located close to both I-84 and rt 9. This apartment features spacious rooms and plenty of storage space, including a partially finished basement. Unit includes private access to washer and dryer located in the basement, as well as driveway parking for 2 vehicles and a large yard for any pet owners. Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent. $750 security deposit plus first and last month rent required. Electricity, gas, and cable/internet costs are not included. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.