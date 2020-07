Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Includes refrigerator and gas stove. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Private rear deck. Paved off street parking. Very nice apartment ready to move in. Tenant pays for all utilities. No pets or smoking. Two months security plus first months rent. Photos are from when current tenant moved in last year, new carpeting, kitchen tile and stove.