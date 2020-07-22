44 Apartments for rent in East Hartford, CT with washer-dryers
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 4
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 60
1 of 37
1 of 56
1 of 37
1 of 9
1 of 36
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 14
"I know a spot, peaceful and fair.I'd be so happy if I were there.No matter where I chance to be, Connecticut is the place for me." (- Michael Feinstein, "Connecticut")
Since the advent of the internet, how we gain knowledge about the past has changed. It has evolved from a hands on experience to a virtual one. However, there are some exceptions to the rule. East Hartford in Connecticut is a town not only rich in cultural history, but one the residents are darn proud of. This may be due to East Hartford having one of the most notably active historical societies in the nation. Members of the society see to it that the history of the location is kept alive through the historical buildings within the towns perimeter. East Hartford is a bonafide blast to the past, as visitors can experience first-hand what life was like in the 18thand 19thcenturies. One could even say that East Hartford is a modern town kept alive through its culturally rich historic heart. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Hartford offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Hartford. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Hartford can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.