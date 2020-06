Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is such a good home for all stages of life.. single floor living with all the conveniences necessary for a smooth flow from one stage to the next.. The rooms are good sized. The kitchen is fully applianced with stove,dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a fireplace in the living room and large closets in the bedrooms. The carpet is newer., there are hook ups for washer and dryer. Large yard partially Fenced in. Don’t miss this one. It will go fast.