33 Franklin Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

33 Franklin Street

33 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 Franklin Street, Manchester, CT 06040
Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
33 Franklin Street Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and
fully finished walk-out basement.

Good sized eat-in kitchen with granite, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Updated baths.

Carpeted bedrooms. There is a shed in the backyard with a lawnmower for tenant use (convenience item).

Tenant pays for gas heat and hot water, electric, and is responsible for reimbursing the owner for water & sewer. Tenant also must take care of landscaping, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.

No Smoking.

Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a mininum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.

Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company.

-Parking: Off-street.
-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Gas paid by tenant.
-Pets: : Per owner discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Included.

(RLNE5126274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Franklin Street have any available units?
33 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, CT.
How much is rent in Manchester, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Franklin Street have?
Some of 33 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 33 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 33 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
