Amenities
33 Franklin Street Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom Colonial in Manchester - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial home features a nice yard and
fully finished walk-out basement.
Good sized eat-in kitchen with granite, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Updated baths.
Carpeted bedrooms. There is a shed in the backyard with a lawnmower for tenant use (convenience item).
Tenant pays for gas heat and hot water, electric, and is responsible for reimbursing the owner for water & sewer. Tenant also must take care of landscaping, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.
No Smoking.
Application fee of $35 required for all applicants over 18. 1st month's rent and 1-month security deposit to move-in. Household gross monthly income must be at least 3x the rental rate. Owner looks for a mininum credit score of 650. If owner considers an application with credit under 650, an increased security deposit may apply. Showings by appointment only.
Professionally Managed by Robert C. White & Company.
Broker: Robert C. White & Company.
-Parking: Off-street.
-Heat: Gas paid by tenant.
-Hot Water: Gas paid by tenant.
-Pets: : Per owner discretion. Fee applies. No aggressive breeds.
-Washer/Dryer: Included.
(RLNE5126274)