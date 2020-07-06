8 Ives Place

Amenities

Perfect location! Just three blocks to the Guilford Green and at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this totally renovated and updated ranch has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a lovely open floor plan. The spacious living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the dining area and eat-in kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The vaulted ceiling gives this home even more of an open feeling. A few steps down from the kitchen is the family room with it's wall of windows and entry to the back yard - there is even a sliding barn door to close the room off for privacy. Master bedroom is a generous size with walk-in closet (as well as another double closet) and full bath with walk-in tiled shower and double sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms and full bath with tile tub/shower. Laundry in lower level. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow. No smokers, no pets. Renters insurance required as well as credit check.