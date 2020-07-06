All apartments in Guilford Center
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

8 Ives Place

8 Ives Place · No Longer Available
Location

8 Ives Place, Guilford Center, CT 06437

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location! Just three blocks to the Guilford Green and at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this totally renovated and updated ranch has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a lovely open floor plan. The spacious living room with wood burning fireplace opens to the dining area and eat-in kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The vaulted ceiling gives this home even more of an open feeling. A few steps down from the kitchen is the family room with it's wall of windows and entry to the back yard - there is even a sliding barn door to close the room off for privacy. Master bedroom is a generous size with walk-in closet (as well as another double closet) and full bath with walk-in tiled shower and double sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms and full bath with tile tub/shower. Laundry in lower level. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow. No smokers, no pets. Renters insurance required as well as credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Ives Place have any available units?
8 Ives Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guilford Center, CT.
What amenities does 8 Ives Place have?
Some of 8 Ives Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Ives Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Ives Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Ives Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Ives Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guilford Center.
Does 8 Ives Place offer parking?
Yes, 8 Ives Place offers parking.
Does 8 Ives Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Ives Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Ives Place have a pool?
No, 8 Ives Place does not have a pool.
Does 8 Ives Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Ives Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Ives Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Ives Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Ives Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Ives Place does not have units with air conditioning.
