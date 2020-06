Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Utilities are included in the rent of this desirable and conveniently located two bedroom, first-floor apartment.

Walk to the Guilford Green, shops, restaurants, library and everything else that downtown Guilford has to offer. From your door, it's a three minute drive to the Guilford commuter train station, and a short walk to the Commuter bus line.

Every room in this this sunny and spacious apartment has high-ceilings, wood floors, and is located on the first floor.

It's easy to show!