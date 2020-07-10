/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:19 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Groton, CT with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton
33 George Avenue
33 George Avenue, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
New balcony, new low-profile microwave unit, new A/C unit, new carpet. Within walking distance to the Thames River.
Results within 1 mile of Groton
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown New London
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
Results within 5 miles of Groton
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South New London
Farmington Arms
70 Farmington Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
685 sqft
One bedroom, one bath condo. 1.5 miles to Ocean Beach. Relax with an iced coffee or walk on the beach. Close to New London colleges, Electric Boat, Johnson & Memorial Hospital. Fifteen minutes to Naval and US Coast Guard Base.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Noank
57 Main Street
57 Main Street, Noank, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2231 sqft
FURNISHED HISTORIC NOANK VILLAGE RENTAL. AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST AT $15,000 INCLUSIVE. SEPTEMBER POSSIBLE. 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 AND 1/2 BATHS. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE IS ON THE FIRST FLOOR.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
321 West Shore Avenue
321 West Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1813 sqft
Available now for Labor Day weekend and September 2020 dates, already rented for July and August 2020. Great water views and steps from the beach with access. Completely renovated, like new and move in ready.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
209 South Shore Avenue
209 South Shore Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1876 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath cottage with direct oceanfront access. Spectacular water views, large wrap around covered porch waterside with private yard and gardens.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
105 Sound Breeze Avenue
105 Sound Breeze Avenue, Groton Long Point, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1554 sqft
Perfect location! Only one house away from GLP’s South Beach with captivating views of the Inner Lagoon and near all the GLP amenities! This beautifully appointed 3-bedroom, 2-bath rental with open floor plan is perfect year round for short term
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
10 Weston Road
10 Weston Road, Groton Long Point, CT
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
2588 sqft
Panoramic views, privacy, dock, and direct oceanfront access at one of the best locations in Groton Long Point.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Groton Long Point
24 Prospect Street
24 Prospect Street, Groton Long Point, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2217 sqft
Spacious 6 bedroom 3 bath GLP Cottage sleeps up to 12 guest with large yard great for entertaining and fully furnished with everything you will need to enjoy a great vacation stay! Within walking distance to all of GLP's amenities, beaches and
Results within 10 miles of Groton
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
41 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane, Old Saybrook Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1141 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1883 sqft
Whether you're returning from work or play, it's a comfort to come home and relax. We offer BRAND NEW One and Two Bedroom Manor Homes as well as Three Bedroom Town Homes so you can choose the home that best fits your lifestyle.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11 King Arthur Drive
11 King Arthur Dr, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Nicely remodeled and spacious 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in convenient location to all major highways and shopping. Granite kitchen, sunken living room and hardwood floors. Laundry in unit. Water/Sewer included in rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
West Mystic
23 Judson Avenue
23 Judson Avenue, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Mystic location! Walk into downtown or to the water from this great townhome in a calm neighborhood setting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West Mystic
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
28 Whitecap Road
28 Whitecap Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1087 sqft
Academic rent from Sept. to May 2021 at private beach. Steps to the water from this totally remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with new kitchen and bath. No pets or smoking allowed.
Similar Pages
Groton 1 BedroomsGroton 2 BedroomsGroton 3 BedroomsGroton 3 BedroomsGroton Apartments with BalconyGroton Apartments with BalconyGroton Apartments with Garage
Groton Apartments with GarageGroton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroton Apartments with ParkingGroton Apartments with ParkingGroton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Hartford, CTProvidence, RIMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWarwick, RIManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTNew London, CTCranston, RINew Britain, CT
East Hartford, CTGlastonbury Center, CTWillimantic, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTMystic, CTWesterly, RISouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYPawcatuck, CTRiverhead, NYWallingford Center, CT