Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

272 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
48 Spring Street
48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
1987 sqft
Bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury condo near downtown Greenwich, Connecticut's restaurants, parks, and train is now available for long term lease.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
88 Greenwich Avenue
88 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
Renovated...fresh bright airy top floor unit on the Avenue.Flexible floor plan with a variety of bedroom options 2-3 plus eat-in kitchen, family room/dining rm, full bath and new in-unit stacked laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
32 Woodland Drive
32 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2700 sqft
Central Greenwich living at its best: three or four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and private back yard in main house of this two-family property. Family room off the eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
305 Milbank Avenue
305 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Victorian first floor unit in the heart of downtown Greenwich. Updated eat-in kitchen, living room with bay windows, working fireplace and direct access to wrap-around front porch.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
275 Greenwich Avenue
275 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,395
700 sqft
Luxury elevator residential bldg. across from the Green on Greenwich Ave. Recently renovated open plan unit is above Grannicks Pharmacy with Western Exposure. Hardwood floors/hvac /dishwasher. Municipal parking in rear of bldg with direct entrance.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
376 Davis Avenue
376 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely first floor apartment in Bruce Park. Private front porch and private entrance. One parking space and one garage space. Oversized eat in kitchen with new quartz countertops. Renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors and crown moldings.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
150 Prospect Street
150 Prospect Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1268 sqft
Sweet 2bd/2.1ba rental in heart of Greenwich and 5 min walk to train. One parking space in unit garage and may also park one car in-front of garage.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, a Laundry Rm, 2 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
55 Indian Harbor Dr
55 Indian Harbor Drive, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Custom-Built Luxury Townhomes. Across the street from Bruce Park playground. Walk to town and train. Each townhouse includes 3 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Open floor plan on 1st floor between kitchen and living room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
116 Greenwich Avenue
116 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Great one bedroom with large living room on Greenwich Avenue. Heat is included in the rent. Gas is required for hot water heater.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
21 Perryridge Road
21 Perryridge Road, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$12,950
3098 sqft
Furnished in town 4 bedroom center hall Colonial in pristine condition on lovely street. Exterior just completely painted. Extensive recent renovation includes new bathrooms, kitchen, finished lower level and central air.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
47 Lafayette Place
47 Lafayette Place, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,950
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very bright condo in the heart of Greenwich (Photos coming soon)Walk to town and train.New sound proof windows installed.Tenant pays electric & cable owner pays heat.Spacious kitchen cherry wood cabinets, new stove.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwich

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Byram
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
8 Weaver Street
8 Weaver Street, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Move right into this bright, completely renovated, 2 bedroom apartment! Large Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard wood floors, and built-ins throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwich
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
34 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,191
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,079
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
Harbor Point
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,155
710 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
26 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,810
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenwich, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

