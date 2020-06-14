69 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT with gym
In July 2005, Greenwich took first place on the "100 Best Places to Live in the United States" list compiled by CNN / Money and Money magazine. The following year, Money magazine declared Greenwich number one in its "Biggest Earner" category. Two questions then: why aren't you living there, and when are you going to move?
Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant). See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenwich renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.