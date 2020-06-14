Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Greenwich, CT with gym

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,375
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwich
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
68 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,800
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,144
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1324 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
31 Fellowship Lane
31 Fellowship Lane, Rye Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3739 sqft
Your New Home Awaits!!! No detail has been overlooked in this wonderful center hall colonial Wintergarden model home on spacious level lot in Bellefair.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Langhorne Lane
20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
9100 sqft
Mid-Country Shingle Style HOBI Award winner for 2014/Best Spec Home in CT. 5+ acres adjacent to preservation land. Open layout. Superb gourmet kitchen. French doors to expansive terraces. Sumptuous master suite.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
51 Forest Avenue
51 Forest Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1334 sqft
Very special two story unit with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom and a versatile floor plan.Hardwood floors throughout first floor with fireplace in living room, balcony, dining area. Master bedroom and en-suite bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
47 Carriglea Drive
47 Carriglea Drive, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6020 sqft
Taken down to the studs & completely reimagined in 2014 this exquisitely renovated english manor sits atop a hill on an oversized 2.50 acre lot with stunning views of the Cos Cob harbor and Long Island Sound.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Harbor Point
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Point Road
3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom.
City Guide for Greenwich, CT

In July 2005, Greenwich took first place on the "100 Best Places to Live in the United States" list compiled by CNN / Money and Money magazine. The following year, Money magazine declared Greenwich number one in its "Biggest Earner" category. Two questions then: why aren't you living there, and when are you going to move?

Famed as the home of movie moguls, hedge funds, and horse farms, Greenwich is a town which we all think we know. Look a little deeper though and it soon becomes clear that the neighborhoods of this charming, historic, and really pleasant town are home to more than just a plethora of Manhattan-based business professionals and a wealth of decadent shopping options (although both are pretty abundant). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Greenwich, CT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenwich renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

