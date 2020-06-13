49 Apartments for rent in Glastonbury Center, CT with balcony

Nothing beats a delicious fresh apple during the fall months. In Glastonbury, thousands of residents participate in the annual Apple Harvest Festival where you can sample delicious pies from local bakers, enjoy a caramel dipped apple and mingle with your friends.

Glastonbury Center is a census-designated place in Glastonbury, CT. As of the 2010 Census, Glastonbury Center has a population of 7.387; however, this number is likely closer to 8,000 today. Glastonbury Center straddles the Connecticut River and sits on about five square miles of real estate. As a town, Glastonbury is one of the oldest communities in Connecticut and was settled in 1693. See more