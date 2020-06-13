/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
17 Accessible Apartments for rent in Glastonbury Center, CT
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
17 Units Available
The Tannery
917 New London Tpke, Glastonbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,264
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1060 sqft
Modern units with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Central location. Residents have access to valet service, 24-hour fitness center and hot tub, among other amenities. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Glastonbury Center
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Green
8 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Stepny Place
1800 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,347
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1129 sqft
Welcome Home Step into a community where you can enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Stepny Place combines the best of a friendly neighborhood and urban living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Hartford
21 Units Available
Front Street Lofts
20 Front St, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,295
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1194 sqft
Brand new apartments between Tower Square and I-91 with high ceilings. Hardwood floors, large windows and granite countertops. Community has rooftop deck, concierge services and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 9 at 04:31pm
Downtown Hartford
19 Units Available
55 On The Park
55 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments across the street from Bushnell Park. Units are equipped with open kitchens, hardwood flooring and brand new windows. Community has a resident lounge with ping-pong and billiards.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 9 at 04:12pm
Downtown Hartford
10 Units Available
915 Main Street
915 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,515
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with on-site restaurants and private garage parking. One- and two-bedroom floorplans. Contemporary units with granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Walking distance to the XL Center.
Results within 10 miles of Glastonbury Center
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Side
2 Units Available
Velvet Mill
185 Pine St, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Robertson
36 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,372
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Side
6 Units Available
CLOCKTOWER + VELVET MILL
185 Pine Street, Manchester, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1117 sqft
Welcome to Clocktower + Velvet Mill, a residential community featuring Studio, One & Two bedroom apartments in Manchester, CT.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 10 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newfield Towers is a 50 year old and older community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 4 at 05:52pm
3 Units Available
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St, Middletown, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stoneycrest Towers is a senior community offering spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood within close proximity to shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.
Similar Pages
Glastonbury Center 1 BedroomsGlastonbury Center 2 BedroomsGlastonbury Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlastonbury Center Accessible ApartmentsGlastonbury Center Apartments with BalconyGlastonbury Center Apartments with Garage
Glastonbury Center Apartments with GymGlastonbury Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlastonbury Center Apartments with ParkingGlastonbury Center Apartments with PoolGlastonbury Center Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTWillimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT