All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 51 Continental Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
51 Continental Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

51 Continental Drive

51 Continental Drive · (203) 536-0671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices. Rotunda entrance to master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, master bath w/ double marble vanity, claw foot tub and separate shower. Spacious, walk in closet with custom closet system. Beautiful private setting overlooking a natural pond that flows into a babbling brook. This truly tranquil setting is only minutes from Ridgefield town center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Continental Drive have any available units?
51 Continental Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Continental Drive have?
Some of 51 Continental Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
51 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 51 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 51 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 51 Continental Drive offers parking.
Does 51 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Continental Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 51 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 51 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 51 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Continental Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 51 Continental Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St
Greenwich, CT 06831
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
The Waypointe Apartments
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity