51 Continental Drive

Amenities
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices. Rotunda entrance to master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, master bath w/ double marble vanity, claw foot tub and separate shower. Spacious, walk in closet with custom closet system. Beautiful private setting overlooking a natural pond that flows into a babbling brook. This truly tranquil setting is only minutes from Ridgefield town center.