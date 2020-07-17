All apartments in Fairfield County
233 Danbury Rd, Road North

233 Danbury Road · No Longer Available
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer?
Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly rent. Walking distance to the Ridgefield Rec Center and Founders Hall. Walking trails and nearby shopping! Enjoy everything Ridgefield has to offer, historic district, library, Live Theater, Top Playhouse productions, Fabulous restaurants, and sweet shops, engaging in-town events!
Secure building, elevator, private deck, Intercom, Granite counters, Washer and Dryer in Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have any available units?
233 Danbury Rd, Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield County, CT.
What amenities does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have?
Some of 233 Danbury Rd, Road North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Danbury Rd, Road North currently offering any rent specials?
233 Danbury Rd, Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Danbury Rd, Road North pet-friendly?
No, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North offer parking?
Yes, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North offers parking.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have a pool?
No, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North does not have a pool.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have accessible units?
Yes, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North has accessible units.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Danbury Rd, Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Danbury Rd, Road North does not have units with air conditioning.
