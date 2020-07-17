233 Danbury Rd, Road North

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator parking bbq/grill media room

Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer?

Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly rent. Walking distance to the Ridgefield Rec Center and Founders Hall. Walking trails and nearby shopping! Enjoy everything Ridgefield has to offer, historic district, library, Live Theater, Top Playhouse productions, Fabulous restaurants, and sweet shops, engaging in-town events!

Secure building, elevator, private deck, Intercom, Granite counters, Washer and Dryer in Unit.