Essex Village, CT
12 Bushnell Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:03 AM

12 Bushnell Street

12 Bushnell Street · (860) 395-4441
Essex Village
Apartments with Parking
Location

12 Bushnell Street, Essex Village, CT 06426

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and the Connecticut River. Lovely open floor plan includes living room w/fireplace, family room w/fireplace, informal dining area, gourmet kitchen (Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator)  and formal dining room also w/fireplace. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with sitting area, two additional bedrooms and two baths. You will love to spend time relaxing on the covered porch and playing games in the expansive yard. Quick walk to kayak/canoe launching area. Treat yourself to a restful, relaxing vacation in Essex! You will love it! Security Deposit, Credit Check, Lease required. No smoking. NO pets. WiFi, cable TV & Washer/Dryer provided. MONTHS OF JULY AND AUGUST ARE NOT AVAILABLE!. Absolutely magical!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bushnell Street have any available units?
12 Bushnell Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Bushnell Street have?
Some of 12 Bushnell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bushnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bushnell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bushnell Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bushnell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex Village.
Does 12 Bushnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bushnell Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Bushnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Bushnell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bushnell Street have a pool?
No, 12 Bushnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Bushnell Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Bushnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bushnell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Bushnell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bushnell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bushnell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
