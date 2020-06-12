12 Bushnell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

MONTHLY RENTAL! Come spend your vacation in this fabulously renovated antique cape in the beautiful Connecticut River town of Essex! Located in the "Village" where you can walk to everything including wonderful shops, restaurants, yacht clubs and the Connecticut River. Lovely open floor plan includes living room w/fireplace, family room w/fireplace, informal dining area, gourmet kitchen (Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator) and formal dining room also w/fireplace. The second floor has a spacious master bedroom with sitting area, two additional bedrooms and two baths. You will love to spend time relaxing on the covered porch and playing games in the expansive yard. Quick walk to kayak/canoe launching area. Treat yourself to a restful, relaxing vacation in Essex! You will love it! Security Deposit, Credit Check, Lease required. No smoking. NO pets. WiFi, cable TV & Washer/Dryer provided. MONTHS OF JULY AND AUGUST ARE NOT AVAILABLE!. Absolutely magical!