98 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with balcony

East Haven, CT is the town to live in if you love history. The downtown area is home to many museums. Musical Instrument museum anyone? The art museums will surely keep you occupied for an afternoon.

Even if history makes you roll your eyes and want to throw spit wads, this town has it all. Of course, there are enough coffee shops here that could keep the whole town awake for fifty years. East Haven does have its own beach 20 minutes away if the hustle and bustle of the city center is getting on your nerves. Most of the parks date back to the 1600’s and yes, some of them were, at one point, cemeteries. Be careful where you place that picnic blanket. This a shopping wonderland, with outlets stores, shopping malls, and entire districts devoted to shopping. The outdoorsy types will be happy to know there is hiking at East Rock Park. East Haven is a great place to live, work and play. See more