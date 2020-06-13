Apartment List
/
CT
/
east haven
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

98 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
510 Main Apartments
510 Main St, East Haven, CT
Studio
$975
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
475 sqft
510 Main redefines Connecticut living, with a clubhouse that contains free Wi-Fi and a coffee bar. Residents enjoy wall-to-wall carpeting and walk-in closet space, and extra storage is available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
90 Gerrish Ave, East Haven, CT
Studio
$890
400 sqft
All-studio apartment complex Autumn Ridge offers efficiency combined with modern upgrades like new cabinetry, fully-equipped kitchens and private patios and balconies. The complex accepts small dogs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
123 Cosey Beach Avenue
123 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
842 sqft
Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
50 Vista Drive
50 Vista Drive, East Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site.
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Opening Hill Rd
264 Opening Hill Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1330 sqft
264 Opening Hill Road - Property Id: 297611 Beautiful townhouse-style condominium available for rent. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
179 Quinnipiac Ave Apt 1R
179 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment located on the 1st floor of the building available now! This apartment is freshly painted and features hardwood floors throughout the unit, big porch right off the living room, and the kitchen

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
118 Weybosset St
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!!! GUT RENOVATED 1BR APTS F/H HEIGHTS/ FOXON AREA!!! Features: * New Tiling Throughout *Plenty Of Sunlight *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *His/Her Closets *Porch *Laundry on Premises *Parking Lot **Income

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue Unit 513
1423 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2-Bed Apt - Available Now! - This is a gorgeous 2-Bed/1-bath apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Ave with a deck! Close to major highways, bus stop and shopping stores. Features: - Approx.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Annex
1 Unit Available
210 Burwell St Apt 2
210 Burwell Street, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment available now! This freshly painted apartment features hardwood floors throughout the unit, a big porch right off the living room, and a kitchen featuring brand new appliances including stove, fridge and cabinets

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
231 Blueberry Lane
231 Blueberry Lane, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1499 sqft
Extraordinary opportunity!! Act fast on this Townhouse offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
483 Quinnipiac Avenue
483 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1052 sqft
Super spacious first floor 2 bedroom. Desirable Fair Haven Heights neighborhood. Newly redone with granite counters, formal dining room, large living room with river views, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
East Rock
33 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
City Guide for East Haven, CT

East Haven, CT is the town to live in if you love history. The downtown area is home to many museums. Musical Instrument museum anyone? The art museums will surely keep you occupied for an afternoon. 

Even if history makes you roll your eyes and want to throw spit wads, this town has it all.  Of course, there are enough coffee shops here that could keep the whole town awake for fifty years. East Haven does have its own beach 20 minutes away if the hustle and bustle of the city center is getting on your nerves. Most of the parks date back to the 1600’s and yes, some of them were, at one point, cemeteries. Be careful where you place that picnic blanket. This a shopping wonderland, with outlets stores, shopping malls, and entire districts devoted to shopping. The outdoorsy types will be happy to know there is hiking at East Rock Park.  East Haven is a great place to live, work and play. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Haven, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Haven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

East Haven 1 BedroomsEast Haven 2 BedroomsEast Haven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Haven 3 BedroomsEast Haven Apartments with Balcony
East Haven Apartments with GarageEast Haven Apartments with GymEast Haven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Haven Apartments with ParkingEast Haven Apartments with Pool
East Haven Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Haven Cheap PlacesEast Haven Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Haven Pet Friendly PlacesEast Haven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYGlastonbury Center, CTHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYSimsbury Center, CTNesconset, NYWindsor Locks, CTYaphank, NYCollinsville, CTBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College