98 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with balcony
East Haven, CT is the town to live in if you love history. The downtown area is home to many museums. Musical Instrument museum anyone? The art museums will surely keep you occupied for an afternoon.
Even if history makes you roll your eyes and want to throw spit wads, this town has it all. Of course, there are enough coffee shops here that could keep the whole town awake for fifty years. East Haven does have its own beach 20 minutes away if the hustle and bustle of the city center is getting on your nerves. Most of the parks date back to the 1600’s and yes, some of them were, at one point, cemeteries. Be careful where you place that picnic blanket. This a shopping wonderland, with outlets stores, shopping malls, and entire districts devoted to shopping. The outdoorsy types will be happy to know there is hiking at East Rock Park. East Haven is a great place to live, work and play. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Haven renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.