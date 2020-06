Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! One bedroom ranch unit on second floor of house . This unit is very clean and offers wood floors. Outdoor patio area which allows for grilling! 2 parking spaces provided, No pets or smoking, No laundry on site. Credit and background check required(fee is $35.00) First month and one month security required. Property includes dock which tenants have access to for fishing / or kayak up the Farm River!