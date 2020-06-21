All apartments in East Haven
East Haven, CT
123 Cosey Beach Avenue
123 Cosey Beach Avenue

Location

123 Cosey Beach Avenue, East Haven, CT 06512

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit. Updated and upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, The spacious living room has sliders to a patio. The bedroom has full bath and large closet. There is a half bath and laundry hook-up. Washer and dryer are not included. Enjoy strolling on the beach, listening to the waves, and have the best view for the East Haven fireworks! Victoria Beach is a smaller complex of only 56 units nestled along the water. An easy commute to New Haven hospitals, train station, and colleges as well as other shore line communities. Credit and references required. No pets and no smoking. No exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have any available units?
123 Cosey Beach Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Haven, CT.
What amenities does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have?
Some of 123 Cosey Beach Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Cosey Beach Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Cosey Beach Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Cosey Beach Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Haven.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Cosey Beach Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Cosey Beach Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
