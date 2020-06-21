123 Cosey Beach Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Victoria Beach. Enjoy unobstructed views of Long Island Sound and the town beach. Lovely remodeled one bedroom ranch end unit. Updated and upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, The spacious living room has sliders to a patio. The bedroom has full bath and large closet. There is a half bath and laundry hook-up. Washer and dryer are not included. Enjoy strolling on the beach, listening to the waves, and have the best view for the East Haven fireworks! Victoria Beach is a smaller complex of only 56 units nestled along the water. An easy commute to New Haven hospitals, train station, and colleges as well as other shore line communities. Credit and references required. No pets and no smoking. No exceptions.