114 Apartments for rent in Derby, CT with balcony
Derby, Connecticut might be the size of a postage stamp, but within its five square miles, there is a lot going on. This tiny city -- which is Connecticut's smallest municipality -- is the birthplace of both Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, and Nick Pietrosante, NFL fullback. With six sites on the National Register of Historic Places, Derby is a little hidden gem for those who appreciate the charms of a bygone era.
You've heard that good things come in small packages, and nowhere is this more true than in the city of Derby. Located in the Naugatuck Valley in central Connecticut, this tiny treasure offers some of the best that the Nutmeg State has to offer: From historic buildings to community events, you'll find what you're looking for in Connecticut's smallest city. With about 12,900 residents, according to the 2010 census, Derby is small enough to allow you to know your neighbors, but large enough to allow you to avoid the "everybody's in your business" feeling that often is par for the course when it comes to small-town living. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Derby renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.